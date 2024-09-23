We ‘killed’ ourselves by not converting our chances against Young Apostles – Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Antwi

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Emmanuel Antwi, a midfielder for Asante Kotoko, feels that he and his teammates squandered two points in their Ghana Premier League match against Young Apostles.



In the game held at Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, the former Great Olympics player netted the equalizer, resulting in a 1-1 draw with the newly promoted team.



This goal marked his first for the club since joining the prestigious Ghanaian champions on a free transfer.



In an interview with the Asante Kotoko media team, Antwi pointed out that their failure to capitalize on scoring opportunities contributed to the draw.