You are here: HomeSports2024 10 16Article 1994585

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

'We know he's fit' - Borthwick puts faith in Slade

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Slade has re-established himself as a key part of England's backline Slade has re-established himself as a key part of England's backline

Centre Henry Slade and flanker Tom Curry have returned from injury to join England's 36-man squad for the autumn internationals; however, first-choice scrum-half Alex Mitchell is sidelined due to a neck issue.

Slade underwent shoulder surgery following the summer tour to New Zealand and has yet to feature for Exeter this season, while Curry, from Sale, made his comeback from a concussion in Friday's victory against Newcastle.

With Mitchell unavailable, the scrum-half positions will be filled by Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet, and Harry Randall.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment