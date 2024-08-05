We’ll come back stronger – Lawrence Agyekum opens up on Cercle Brugge’s slow start to season

Sports News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Agyekum is troubled by Cercle Brugge's disappointing start to the 2024/25 Belgium Jupiler Pro League season.



Cercle Brugge has faced a challenging beginning to the season, suffering defeats in their first two matches against Westerlo and Kortrijk.



His debut match concluded in a humiliating 3-0 loss to Westerlo, followed by a 2-1 defeat against Kortrijk at home over the weekend.



The former WAFA player was in action on Sunday during his team's 2-1 loss to Kortrijk at the Jan Breydelstadion.



Following the match, the midfielder took to social media to express hope for the club's prospects this season despite the slow start.



"Many thanks to our incredible fans for the tremendous support. We will bounce back stronger," he posted on X, previously known as Twitter.



Kortrijk took the lead with a goal from Nacho Ferri after just 13 minutes, but the home side managed to equalize before halftime through Thibo Somers.



Displaying an outstanding performance, the visitors scored again through Mark Mampassi, securing the victory for Kortrijk.



Agyekum, on loan from Austrian powerhouse Red Bull Salzburg, is anticipated to play a significant role for the club in the current season.