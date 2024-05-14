We’ll fight for our GPL status and go on a long break – Karim Zito

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has expressed his determination to fight for his team's Ghana Premier League status and provide them with a much-needed break.



After witnessing Dreams FC's exit from the MTN FA Cup in the semifinals, Zito acknowledged the exhaustion of his players from competing in three different competitions this season.



The disappointment of losing 2-1 to Bofoakwa Tano at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, coupled with their earlier defeat of 3-0 on aggregate to Egyptian side SC Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup, has taken a toll on the team.



Dreams' hopes of advancing to the finals of Africa's second-tier club competition were dashed, marking the end of their debut run in the tournament.



Now, Zito's focus is on securing their place in the Ghana Premier League and ensuring the team's sustainability before granting them a well-deserved break.



He emphasized the need to prioritize the players' well-being, stating, "My boys have had enough for the year. Seriously, they've had enough, and I believe our utmost priority should be to maintain our position in the league. Only then can we grant them a long break, as pushing them further might lead to a breakdown."