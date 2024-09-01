We’ll manage energy sector levies better – Terkper

Energy of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: 3news

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has criticized the current NPP administration for poor management of energy sector levies (ESLA), promising that the next NDC government will handle them more effectively.



Terkper also pledged an investigation into the collapse of local banks during the financial sector clean-up, citing customer losses.



Meanwhile, NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has promised to restore wrongly revoked bank licenses, rationalize port fees, and implement measures to stabilize the cedi if elected.



These statements were made during the launch of the NDC manifesto in Winneba.