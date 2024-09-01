You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1975937

Energy of Sunday, 1 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

We’ll manage energy sector levies better – Terkper

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Seth Terkper Seth Terkper

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has criticized the current NPP administration for poor management of energy sector levies (ESLA), promising that the next NDC government will handle them more effectively.

Terkper also pledged an investigation into the collapse of local banks during the financial sector clean-up, citing customer losses.

Meanwhile, NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has promised to restore wrongly revoked bank licenses, rationalize port fees, and implement measures to stabilize the cedi if elected.

These statements were made during the launch of the NDC manifesto in Winneba.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment