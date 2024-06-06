You are here: HomeSports2024 06 06Article 1947272

Source: Footballghana

We’ll move on with what Laryea Kingston taught us – Black Starlets captain Benjamin Tsivanyo

Ghana settled for fourth place after a defeat to rivals Nigeria Ghana settled for fourth place after a defeat to rivals Nigeria

Benjamin Tsivanyo, captain of the Black Starlets, has finally spoken out about Laryea Kingston stepping down as coach during the 2024 WAFU Zone B Championship.

Kingston, a former Black Stars winger, surprisingly resigned after the Black Starlets lost to Burkina Faso in the semifinals.

Tsivanyo, who plays for Great Olympics, stated in an interview with Kessben FM via Footballghana that Kingston's resignation had no impact on the team, and that he and his teammates will continue to progress with the lessons Kingston imparted.

