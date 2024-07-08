We'll stick to our five-year development plan despite winning GPL in our second season - Richard Nsenkyire

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FC Samartex 1996, the newly crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), are unwavering in their dedication to long-term growth despite their swift ascent to success in just their second season.



Richard Nsenkyire, the president of the club, stressed that their recent league victory in only their second season will not deviate from their original five-year plan.



As



Read full articlethe fourth team from western Ghana to clinch the GPL title, Samartex understands the significance of sustainable development.



The club aims to concentrate on enhancing key areas such as scouting, technology, logistics, and pitches.



Nsenkyire stated, “The project is ongoing. It has always been a 5-year development plan and it is a continuous process. Winning the ultimate trophy (GPL) was anticipated but it happened sooner than expected.”



“We are looking to bolster our scouting department, upgrade our technology, logistics, and pitches. We are truly committed to ensuring we provide the necessary logistics for the team to excel,” Nsenkyire further added.