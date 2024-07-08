You are here: HomeSports2024 07 08Article 1958189

Sports News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We'll stick to our five-year development plan despite winning GPL in our second season - Richard Nsenkyire

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Richard Nsenkyire Richard Nsenkyire

FC Samartex 1996, the newly crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League (GPL), are unwavering in their dedication to long-term growth despite their swift ascent to success in just their second season.

Richard Nsenkyire, the president of the club, stressed that their recent league victory in only their second season will not deviate from their original five-year plan.

As

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment