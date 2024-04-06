You are here: HomeSports2024 04 06Article 1928663

We'll work hard to secure a win against Stade Malien on Sunday - Abdul Jalilu

Abdul Jalilu Abdul Jalilu

Dreams FC defender, Abdul Jalilu, emphasized the team's dedication to their upcoming match against Stade Malien.

The Ghana Premier League team is set to face the Malian side in the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-final second leg on Sunday.

Abdul Jalilu expressed confidence in the team's preparation, stating that they are working hard for a tough game.

He assured that Dreams FC is focused on securing a victory on Sunday, highlighting their motivation and calmness.

The match will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, kicking off at 4 pm.

