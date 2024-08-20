You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971893

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We look forward to a better season – Bernard Mensah after joining Al-Riyadh

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bernard Mensah Bernard Mensah

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has expressed his enthusiasm for a promising season with Al-Riyadh Sporting Club after his transfer to the Saudi Pro League team, following his exit from Al-Tai.

Al-Riyadh officially announced the acquisition of the former Black Stars central midfielder on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, through their social media channels.

While the specific duration of

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment