We look forward to a better season – Bernard Mensah after joining Al-Riyadh

Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah has expressed his enthusiasm for a promising season with Al-Riyadh Sporting Club after his transfer to the Saudi Pro League team, following his exit from Al-Tai.



Al-Riyadh officially announced the acquisition of the former Black Stars central midfielder on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, through their social media channels.



While the specific duration of



the contract remains undisclosed, the 29-year-old is poised to advance his career in the Saudi Pro League after his former club faced relegation.



In a statement following the announcement of his signing, Mensah remarked, "I am embracing a new challenge with Al-Riyadh Club and we anticipate a more successful season this year."



He aims to build upon the strong reputation he established in Saudi Arabia during his tenure at Al-Tai last season.



Throughout his time at Al-Tai, Mensah made 30 appearances, netted an impressive 14 goals, and provided two assists during the 2023/24 Saudi Pro League season, which positioned him 11th on the league's top scorer list.