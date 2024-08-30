You are here: HomeSports2024 08 30Article 1975304

We must beat Angola in Ghana – Otto Addo

Otto Addo Otto Addo

The head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, has stated that his primary objective at this time is to secure a victory against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi next week.

He emphasized that his sole focus is on preparing the team to achieve their first win in the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup

