We must win against Aston Villa, says Leicester City striker Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: Footballghana

Jordan Ayew is resolute in his aim to guide Leicester City towards their inaugural Premier League victory of the season as they gear up to confront Aston Villa.



The Foxes have encountered difficulties in their initial matches, managing a 1-1 draw against Tottenham and suffering a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the previous weekend. Nevertheless, they made a strong recovery with a decisive 4-0 triumph over Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, where Ayew marked his debut goal for the team.



As they approach their fixture at the King Power Stadium, Ayew is encouraging his fellow players to strive for their first three points of the season against Unai Emery's side.



"It is vital for our morale to enter Saturday's match with a positive mindset, as it represents a significant opportunity for us. The primary objective is to secure a victory on Saturday, and I am genuinely looking forward to it," Ayew expressed on the club's official website.