We need patience for Black Stars to thrive – Ex-Ghana FA spox Ibrahim Saanie Daara

Sports News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ibrahim Saanie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has called on Ghanaians to remain patient with the Black Stars, while firmly expressing his confidence in the team's future prospects.



The Black Stars' aspirations for qualification to CAF's premier tournament have faced another setback following a draw with Sudan on Thursday. The intense match, conducted at the Accra Sports Stadium, concluded in a thrilling goalless tie.



Ghana's difficulties in the qualifiers, which encompass a defeat to Angola and draws with both Niger and Sudan, have raised concerns among supporters.