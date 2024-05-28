You are here: HomeSports2024 05 28Article 1943129

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

“We need points” — Hearts of Oak Coach Aboubakar Ouattara declares ahead of Nations FC clash

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aboubakar Ouattara Aboubakar Ouattara

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has emphasized the importance of securing all points in their remaining matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Following a disappointing 2-0 defeat against rivals Asante Kotoko, the team now sits in 15th place on the league table, dangerously close to the relegation zone.

Coach Ouattara acknowledged the pressure his team is facing and expressed the urgency to accumulate points to avoid a dire situation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment