We need to build a solid team under Otto Addo - Michael Osei

Sports News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Michael Osei, a former coach for Asante Kotoko and Bibiani Goldstars, has issued a challenge to the new Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, to establish a strong team for the future.



Osei, who is returning for a second stint with the Black Stars after Chris Hughton's departure, stressed the importance of creating a competitive team moving forward.



He highlighted the abundance of young talent such as Kudus Mohammed, Joseph Paintsil, Kamaldeen, Ashimeru, and others, suggesting that the team should be built around these promising players.



Despite missing out on the opportunity to lead the national team, Osei remains committed to supporting the development of a formidable squad under Otto Addo's guidance.



The Black Stars are scheduled to face Nigeria and Uganda in upcoming international friendly matches, with games against Nigeria on March 22 and the Cranes on March 26, 2024.