You are here: HomeSports2024 09 23Article 1984946

Sports News of Monday, 23 September 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

We need to emphasize more on goal scoring – Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh after draw against Young Apostles

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prosper Narteh Ogum Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko's coach Prosper Narteh Ogum expressed disappointment over missed opportunities after his team drew with Young Apostles in the Ghana Premier League.

The match, held at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, ended in a 1-1 tie, with Young Apostles scoring first through Daniel Lomotey in the 51st minute.

Although Kotoko controlled the ball for much of the game, they found it difficult to penetrate the defense of their opponents.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment