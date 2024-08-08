You are here: HomeSports2024 08 08Article 1968182

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We need to win the Homowo Cup trophy – Hearts of Oak Coach

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aboubakar Ouattara Aboubakar Ouattara

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Hearts of Oak, expressed his determination for the team to strive for victory in the 2024 Homowo Cup, which will take place on Sunday against Heart of Lions.

The Phobians are focused on claiming a trophy in this preseason friendly as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.

The two

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment