We need to work hard to revive Black Stars - Dede Ayew

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's captain, Andre Dede Ayew, has acknowledged that the performance of the Black Stars as a team is currently not up to par.



He believes that the national team is going through a phase and will require some time to regain their former glory.



Ayew emphasizes that for the Black Stars to reclaim their position at the top, it will necessitate hard work and the unwavering support of Ghanaians.



He urges everyone to remain composed during this period, as there is not much to be said at the moment. Ayew expresses regret for the recent unfavourable results and acknowledges that they were once dominant for a significant period.



However, he remains optimistic, stating that with perseverance and a stroke of luck, the team can turn things around.



Andre Ayew acknowledges that football is cyclical and that every team experiences ups and downs.



Looking ahead, he is hopeful that the Black Stars will perform well during the upcoming June international break.