We needed the 3 points – Ouattara reveals motivation behind Chelsea victory

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Aboubakar Ouattara, the head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, expressed his appreciation for his players' outstanding performance in their 3-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday afternoon.



During a post-match interview, the Ivorian tactician emphasized that his team was determined to secure the win as they urgently needed the three points.



"While I had anticipated a victory, scoring three goals is a testament to the unpredictable nature of football. Whether it's a 1-0, 2-0, or 3-0 win, the important thing is to secure the three points," stated coach Aboubakar Ouattara.



The Hearts of Oak coach was not taken aback by the significant goal margin, as he believes that his players often struggle to win matches due to mental challenges.



He further revealed that he is actively working on improving the mindset of his players to enhance their winning capabilities.



"Our main obstacle lies in our mentality. Some individuals are attempting to negatively influence the minds of certain players, but we are gradually overcoming this issue," coach Aboubakar Ouattara lamented.



Following their triumph in Berekum, Hearts of Oak will now return to Accra to prepare for a crucial match against Aduana Stars.