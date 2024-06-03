We played to our full strength - Orlando Wellington after Great Olympics' win over Kotoko

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Orlando Wellington, the assistant coach of Accra Great Olympics, attributes their 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko to playing to their strengths.



The team displayed resilience and determination in their hard-fought win at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.



Despite a scare early on when Kotoko's penalty was saved, Raymond Grippman's goal in the 43rd minute secured the win for the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.



Coach Wellington emphasized the importance of utilizing the team's strengths, such as their speed and physicality, rather than relying solely on building from the back.