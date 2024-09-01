We’re hopeful the ban on exports of grains would be lifted in November – Agric Minister

Agribusiness of Sunday, 1 September 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana's Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced the government plans to lift the ban on grain exports, including rice, maize, and soy, in November.



The ban, imposed due to severe drought affecting the northern regions, aims to prevent food shortages.



The government is working to stabilize food reserves and secure $500 million, including $155 million from the World Bank, to support farmers and manage the crisis.



Acheampong expressed hope that the situation will improve within six months.