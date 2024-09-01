You are here: HomeSports2024 09 01Article 1976090

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We’re hopeful the ban on exports of grains would be lifted in November – Agric Minister

Ghana's Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, announced the government plans to lift the ban on grain exports, including rice, maize, and soy, in November.

The ban, imposed due to severe drought affecting the northern regions, aims to prevent food shortages.

The government is working to stabilize food reserves and secure $500 million, including $155 million from the World Bank, to support farmers and manage the crisis.

Acheampong expressed hope that the situation will improve within six months.

