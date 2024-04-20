You are here: HomeSports2024 04 20Article 1932113

We're seeing results under Kurt Okraku’s administration – Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo, a former Ghana international and player for Hearts of Oak, holds the belief that the administration of Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku is yielding positive results.

According to Polo, Okraku's leadership is one of the finest he has witnessed in Ghana.

Despite the disapproval expressed by many, Polo disagrees and acknowledges that while things had taken a turn for the worse, the current administration is now showcasing positive outcomes.

Polo commended Okraku for his efforts in trying to rectify the situation and expressed optimism for the future.

