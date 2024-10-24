We're very happy to advance to the semi final' - Desmond Ofei

Sports News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: Kickgh

Head coach Desmond Ofei of the Black Satellites has commended his team for reaching the semi-finals and emphasized their goal of qualifying for the upcoming U-20 AFCON.



Ghana secured their place in the last four after a 1-1 draw in their final group match at the Stade Municipal on Wednesday evening.



Afriyie scored his third goal of the tournament by skillfully finishing a pass from Misbau Aziz, giving Ghana an early lead, which was later equalized by Ouzeroudine Kperedja from EurAfrica Academy.