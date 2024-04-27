We should have scored more against Berekum Chelsea but I’m satisfied with the narrow win — Legon Cities coach

Sports News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Following Legon Cities FC's thrilling 3-2 victory over Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League, Head Coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin expressed his disappointment at the missed opportunities during the match.



Coach Fabin emphasized that his team should have been leading by a margin of at least three goals in the first half.



Despite this concern, he acknowledged his satisfaction with the win.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin stated, "I believe we could have scored more than three goals. We wasted numerous chances in the first half and could have been ahead by four or three goals."



However, he recognized the significance of securing the three points, stating, "Ultimately, the most important thing at this stage of the league is earning the victory, so I am content with it."



As a result of their triumph, Legon Cities now occupy the 10th position in the Ghana Premier League table.