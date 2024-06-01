We shouldn’t put pressure on Black Stars – Gyan

Sports News of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: 3news

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has urged patience as the Black Stars navigate a transitional phase.



Acknowledging their current struggles, including a winless streak and a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria, Gyan emphasized the need to support coach Otto Addo and the young players.



Despite their early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Gyan remains optimistic about upcoming matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, which are crucial for World Cup qualification.



He stressed the importance of allowing the team to develop without excessive pressure, highlighting the blend of youth and experience within the squad.