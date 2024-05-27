You are here: HomeSports2024 05 27Article 1942706

Sports News of Monday, 27 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

We've played like invincibles' - Kolkata win IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders' previous IPL titles came in 2012 and 2014 Kolkata Knight Riders' previous IPL titles came in 2012 and 2014

Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious in the Indian Premier League final with a resounding eight-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling in the first over set the stage for KKR's brilliant performance.

Sunrisers struggled to recover and were eventually bowled out for a meagre 113, the lowest total in an IPL final. KKR's bowlers were in top form, with every player taking a wicket.

Andre Russell claimed three wickets, while Starc and Harshit Rana took two each.

