You are here: HomeSports2024 08 20Article 1971920

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We've signed two-year deal with coach Samuel Boadu – Berekum Chelsea confirms

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Samuel Boadu Samuel Boadu

Bernard Nana Yaw Amofa Jantuah, the financier of Berekum Chelsea and a prominent business figure, has announced that Samuel Boadu will continue to lead the club for the next two years.

Boadu initially signed a short-term contract to complete the 2023/24 season following the departure of Christopher Ennin from the Berekum-based team.

The former coach of Hearts

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment