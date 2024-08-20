We've signed two-year deal with coach Samuel Boadu – Berekum Chelsea confirms

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Nana Yaw Amofa Jantuah, the financier of Berekum Chelsea and a prominent business figure, has announced that Samuel Boadu will continue to lead the club for the next two years.



Boadu initially signed a short-term contract to complete the 2023/24 season following the departure of Christopher Ennin from the Berekum-based team.



The former coach of Hearts



Read full articleof Oak made a significant impact, guiding the club to a third-place finish in the previous season of the Ghana Premier League.



After successful negotiations, both parties have reached an agreement to extend their collaboration for an additional two years.



“We should not have claimed the Ghana Premier League title last season, but the departure of our coach in the second half of the season hindered our prospects. We have now secured a two-year contract with coach Samuel Boadu, and our primary objective is to win the league title next season,” he stated during an interview with Kessben FM, as reported by Ghanaweb.



Berekum Chelsea previously won the Ghana Premier League in 2011, but their attempts to capture a second title in the top division have been unsuccessful.



The Bibires are currently gearing up for the forthcoming domestic top-flight season, which is set to commence in September.