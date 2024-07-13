We’ve started seeing the love in the Ghana league – John Paintsil

Sports News of Saturday, 13 July 2024

John Paintsil, a former Black Stars player, is optimistic about the revival of the love for the Ghana Premier League, despite the lackluster performances of traditional teams leading to low attendance at the stadiums.



Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko had disappointing seasons, with the former narrowly avoiding relegation and the latter finishing in sixth place.



Read full articlePaintsil sees a positive trend with the increasing number of foreign players joining the league and the emergence of talented young players.



He believes that the league is on the rise, with new strikers making an impact and showcasing their skills.



Paintsil is confident that with time, the Premier League will regain its former glory, as the love for the sport grows and players continue to develop under the guidance of their coaches.