We want every region to have internationally accepted stadium – Sports Minister

Mustapha Ussif Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has announced the government's intention to construct a stadium that meets international standards in each region of Ghana.

Ussif made this declaration during his recent appearance before the Public Accounts Committee, where he provided updates on advancements within his ministry.

Currently, only the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and the Accra

