We want people to feel comfortable learning at Prampram – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has outlined his vision for the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram, highlighting the need for a welcoming atmosphere for learners.



The GFA is utilizing part of Ghana's 2022 World Cup prize money to improve this facility, which is central to its coaching education initiatives.



the center into a modern sports facility aimed at developing and promoting local talent.



He stated, "The FA will do whatever it takes to raise the standards of the facility we have here," expressing optimism about the ongoing improvements. He noted that while the facility is still a work in progress, it already offers high-quality accommodation and a clean environment.



The GFA is committed to further investments in accommodation, with plans for a new multipurpose court underway.



The goal is to make the center a hub for talent identification and training for all involved in football management, including administrators, coaches, and referees, ensuring everyone feels welcome to learn and exchange knowledge.



Additionally, the GFA has begun renting out its accommodation facilities to the public, increasing the center's accessibility.