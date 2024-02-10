We want to add a third star to the orange jersey of Cote d’ivoire – Emerse Faé

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: CAF

Cote d’Ivoire is 90 minutes away from what could potentially be a third continental title when they face Nigeria in the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe.



The Elephants, who will be led by Emerse Faé, have made what is considered the greatest comeback in the history of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON and are now just one match away from replicating their 1992 and 2015 success.



Speaking a day ahead of the final, coach Fae said their wish was to keep the trophy at home and add a third star to the orange jersey of Cote d’Ivoire.



“Tomorrow, we have a great opportunity to keep the trophy at home. We know that when you organize a tournament, it is difficult to go on and win it. We have made the final and tomorrow, we have the opportunity to achieve this feat and at the same time, add a third star to the orange jersey of Côte d’Ivoire,” said the coach.



Should the Elephants overcome Nigeria, they will equal their opponent’s record of three TotalEnergies CAF AFCON titles.



Kick-Off at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium is at 20h00 GMT.