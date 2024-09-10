You are here: HomeSports2024 09 10Article 1979816

Source: Footballghana

We want to finish in Ghana Premier League top four – Vision FC Coach Nana Agyemang

Coach Nana Agyemang of Vision FC has announced that the team's goal for the season is to secure a top-four finish in the Ghana Premier League.

The newly promoted club began their campaign with a draw against Berekum Chelsea in their inaugural match.

Vision FC is preparing to face Accra Lions on Monday afternoon for their second game of the week.

Agyemang expressed satisfaction with his coaching staff, noting their collaborative discussions and valuable insights during the match.

