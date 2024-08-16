You are here: HomeSports2024 08 16Article 1970702

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We want to introduce Inter-District festival for U15 and U17 Boys and Girls – GFA president Kurt Okraku

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kurt Okraku Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced plans to launch an Inter-District festival aimed at U15 and U17 boys and girls across the nation.

This initiative will serve as a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their football skills.

"I have been contemplating the most effective methods to engage the community and

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment