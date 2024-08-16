We want to introduce Inter-District festival for U15 and U17 Boys and Girls – GFA president Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Friday, 16 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kurt Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced plans to launch an Inter-District festival aimed at U15 and U17 boys and girls across the nation.



This initiative will serve as a platform for young athletes to demonstrate their football skills.



"I have been contemplating the most effective methods to engage the community and



Read full articleencourage participation. Our goal is to establish the Inter-District festival for U15 and U17 boys and girls," stated Kurt Okraku during a recent meeting with the leadership of the Western Regional Football Association.



He further elaborated, "In the near future, we will also introduce Elite U-19 Boys and Elite U-19 Girls competitions. This will lead to an increase in competitive events, which in turn will necessitate additional resources from the Regional Football Associations. Therefore, it is essential to explore innovative funding strategies. We will be explicit about the Key Performance Indicators: failure to meet certain criteria will result in limited support from the national level."



Additionally, Kurt Okraku reaffirmed his administration's dedication to investing in youth football development.