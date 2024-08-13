You are here: HomeSports2024 08 13Article 1969709

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We wanted to defend our Ghana Premier League title last season but it was impossible – Medeama’s Evans Adotey

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Evans Adotey Evans Adotey

Augustine Evans Adotey, the Technical Director of Medeama Sporting Club, has revealed that the team's objective last season was to secure the Ghana Premier League title.

The club achieved its first-ever Ghana Premier League championship during the 2022/23 football season. However, in the 2023/24 season, Medeama SC faced challenges and concluded the campaign in 8th place.

In

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment