Source: Football-espana

“We were bad in every aspect” – Carlo Ancelotti frustrated by Real Madrid’s defeat to Lille

Real Madrid has suffered their first defeat in 37 matches, losing 1-0 to Lille on Wednesday night.

This marks their first loss in the competition since May 2023, highlighting a significant downturn in performance.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his disappointment in the post-match press conference, stating that the team struggled in all areas.

He noted the lack of creativity, slow possession, and a need for a more dynamic approach from the forwards, indicating that their sluggishness could be a concern moving forward.

