We were determined to win against Samartex – Kotoko striker Albert Amoah

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah expressed that his team was highly motivated to secure a win against Samartex in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Porcupine Warriors achieved a narrow 1-0 victory over the Timber Giants during matchday 7 of the league.



Amoah played a crucial role, scoring the decisive goal that earned his team full points at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.



Following the match, he stated, "Our determination to win against Samartex was strong, and we appreciate our fans for their unwavering support, which fueled our performance."