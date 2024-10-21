You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996619

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: Ghanasoccernet

We were determined to win against Samartex – Kotoko striker Albert Amoah

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko FC Asante Kotoko FC

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah expressed that his team was highly motivated to secure a win against Samartex in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors achieved a narrow 1-0 victory over the Timber Giants during matchday 7 of the league.

Amoah played a crucial role, scoring the decisive goal that earned his team full points at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium.

Following the match, he stated, "Our determination to win against Samartex was strong, and we appreciate our fans for their unwavering support, which fueled our performance."

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment