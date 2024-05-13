We were eager to beat Dreams FC - Bofoakwa Tano coach reveals after booking FA Cup final

Sports News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bofoakwa Tano's head coach, John Eduafo, shared his delight following his team's clinching of the final spot in the 2023/24 FA Cup.



The team from Sunyani emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over the reigning champions, Dreams FC, in the semifinal held at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope on Sunday afternoon.



Eduafo, in his post-match comments, highlighted the determination of his team to overcome Dreams FC, despite their strong showings in the CAF Confederation Cup.



"It's a moment of pure joy. I am thrilled and extremely happy. As I mentioned earlier, this marks my fourth encounter with Dreams FC. The first time was during my tenure with Kotoku Royals, where we secured a 3-0 victory at Dawu. The second meeting took place two months ago when we faced them on their turf with Bofoakwa, resulting in a 3-1 loss," he stated.



"Facing them again last week, I made a promise that we would either share the points or emerge as the victors. Today, I was fully committed to defeating my 'father' because it's our time to rise as well. I am overjoyed," he continued.



Aboagye Dacosta found the back of the net for Bofoakwa Tano just two minutes into the second half. Dreams FC managed to equalize in the 60th minute through a contentious penalty, but Bofoakwa's captain, Abdul Jalilu, scored the decisive goal before Elijah Addai secured the victory in extra time, concluding the match with a 2-1 scoreline.



Bofoakwa Tano is set to face Nsoatreman FC in the FA Cup final at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.