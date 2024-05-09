We were expecting five goals - Salim Adams boasts after win over Chelsea

Sports News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Salim Adams, the midfielder for Accra Hearts of Oak, expressed his delight after the team's emphatic victory over Berekum Chelsea, which marked their return to winning ways.



The Ghanaian giants, who had been under pressure, secured their first win in seven games with a convincing 3-0 triumph at the Golden City Park in Berekum.



Adams, who put on a solid performance in midfield, was named Man of the Match.



In a post-match interview, he stated, "We were expecting to win by five goals and not three because we are determined. We know we are not in normal times, so we were very determined."



The former New Edubiase star believes that this victory will significantly boost the team's confidence as they prepare for their upcoming matches in the Ghana Premier League.



"This win boosts our morale, and we are looking forward to the next game. We are taking it one match after match," he added.



Hearts of Oak will be hosting Aduana Stars when the domestic topflight resumes in two weeks after a brief break.