Sports News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has admitted that Ghana was fortunate to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Reflecting on the team's journey, Addo acknowledged that the qualification campaign had its ups and downs, and luck played a part in their eventual success.



Despite the challenges, he praised the players for their



determination and hard work, but emphasized that there is still room for improvement.



Addo believes Ghana must work on addressing key weaknesses if the team wants to consistently perform at the highest level in future tournaments.