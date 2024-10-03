'We were very poor in the first half' - Goldstars' Frimpong Manso

Sports News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Kickgh

Frimpong Manso, the head coach of Bibiani Goldstars, also known as 'Mayanga', acknowledged that their performance in the first half against FC Samartex was lacking.



However, the team managed to regain their composure as the match progressed.



In an exciting GPL match-week 2 encounter at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Wednesday afternoon, the Miners capitalized on Kelvin Oppong's equalizer in the second half to secure a draw, following Emmanuel Mamah's earlier goal that had given the champions the lead.