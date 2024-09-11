We will learn from Basake Holy Stars defeat- Hearts of Oak PRO Opare Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Kwame Opare Addo, the Public Relations Officer for Hearts of Oak, emphasized that the team will gain important insights from their opening match loss to Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana Premier League.



The game concluded with a surprising 1-0 defeat for the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium, resulting in frustration and disappointment among fans.



Opare Addo acknowledged the team's aspirations for a strong season start, noting that the result did not align with their expectations.