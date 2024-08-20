We will learn more tactics from our game against Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has indicated that their encounter with Tottenham Hotspur will serve as a significant opportunity for tactical learning.



The former Premier League champions commenced their 2024/25 season with a match against Spurs on Monday evening at the King Power Stadium. The 20-year-old Issahaku played a pivotal role, providing an assist for Jamie Vardy's equalizer



In his remarks following the match, Issahaku commended head coach Steve Cooper for his halftime address, acknowledging its influence on their performance.



“It’s about the coach. During the second half, he offered us crucial advice in the dressing room on how to facilitate our teamwork. We applied his recommendations, and it made a significant impact,” he stated.



Issahaku further emphasized that the match has enhanced their confidence and will contribute to their tactical development. “Our performance demonstrated that we have more potential. This game will furnish us with additional tactical insights, and I am confident we will leverage this experience to enhance our performances,” he remarked.



Having secured a permanent transfer to Leicester from Sporting CP following an impressive season in the Championship, Issahaku aims to maintain his strong form as the team gears up for their upcoming match against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.