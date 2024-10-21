You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996625

Source: Ghanasoccernet

We will not put pressure on national stadia again - NSA deputy director Bawa Majeed

The Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Abdul Majeed Bawa, announced that the authority will avoid placing excessive demands on national stadiums that accommodate matches for the national teams.

His comments came after Ghana narrowly avoided having to play its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in another country last month.

The CAF's decision to suspend the Baba Yara Sports Stadium's approval for hosting Category

Three matches occurred just prior to the game against Sudan, prompting the government to swiftly secure approval for the Accra Sports Stadium to host the match.

