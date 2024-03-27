We will not spare Asante Kotoko if we meet them next month - Edmund Ackah

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The General Manager of FC Samartex, Edmund Ackah, has made it clear that his club will not show any sympathy towards Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Ghana Premier League match.



Currently, Samartex is leading the league, while Kotoko has suffered four consecutive defeats. Ackah, who previously with Asante Kotoko, expressed his thoughts on the current state of the Porcupine Warriors.



He emphasized that although he used to be a supporter of a club, he is now a football administrator and takes pride in being the General Manager of FC Samartex.



Ackah firmly stated that he cannot allow his former club to defeat Samartex simply because of his past affiliation.



He expects the people of Wassa Amenfi and its surrounding areas, who are the rightful owners of Samartex, to provide unwavering support to the team, regardless of their allegiance to Kotoko or Hearts.



The match between Samartex and Asante Kotoko will take place in Kumasi.