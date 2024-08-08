You are here: HomeSports2024 08 08Article 1968173

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We will play Homowo Cup with our best team – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Aboubakar Ouattara Aboubakar Ouattara

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed his intention to assemble his strongest squad for the forthcoming Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup.

This weekend, the Phobians are set to face their Premier League rivals, Heart of Lions, in the Homowo Cup.

In a press conference prior to the match, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara emphasized

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment