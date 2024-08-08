We will play Homowo Cup with our best team – Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara

Sports News of Thursday, 8 August 2024

The head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed his intention to assemble his strongest squad for the forthcoming Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup.



This weekend, the Phobians are set to face their Premier League rivals, Heart of Lions, in the Homowo Cup.



In a press conference prior to the match, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara emphasized



that his team is committed to securing victory in the tournament.



He stated that Hearts of Oak will deploy their top players to ensure competitive performance.



“This is part of our pre-season preparations. Following this, we may have another match. It is customary for us to have a game at this time. Our focus is not solely on winning at this moment; rather, we are concentrating on the match itself.



“We are preparing to compete. Our aim is to field our best team to perform effectively. This is neither the first nor the last match,” Coach Aboubakar Ouattara remarked.



The coach further noted, “We are preparing for the match. No team can claim they are heading into a final without the desire to win. Our goal is to reclaim the Cup. This is football.”



The Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Peace Cup is scheduled for Sunday, August 11, and will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium.