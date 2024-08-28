You are here: HomeSports2024 08 28Article 1974650

Economy of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

    

Source: 3news

We will protect and sustain economic gains – Deputy Finance Minister

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

JICA and JETRO reaffirmed their commitment to expanding business opportunities in Ghana JICA and JETRO reaffirmed their commitment to expanding business opportunities in Ghana

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah has assured that Ghana will continue to provide a conducive economic environment to attract more investment, especially from Japan.

Speaking at meetings with Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) during the TICAD 9 Ministerial Conference in Tokyo, he highlighted Ghana's stability, resources, and progress on economic reforms.

Dr. Amoah encouraged more Japanese investment in Ghana and expressed gratitude for Japan's ongoing support, particularly in infrastructure and trade.

JICA and JETRO reaffirmed their commitment to expanding business opportunities in Ghana.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment