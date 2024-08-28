We will protect and sustain economic gains – Deputy Finance Minister

Economy of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: 3news

Deputy Finance Minister Dr. Stephen Amoah has assured that Ghana will continue to provide a conducive economic environment to attract more investment, especially from Japan.



Speaking at meetings with Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) and Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) during the TICAD 9 Ministerial Conference in Tokyo, he highlighted Ghana's stability, resources, and progress on economic reforms.



Dr. Amoah encouraged more Japanese investment in Ghana and expressed gratitude for Japan's ongoing support, particularly in infrastructure and trade.



JICA and JETRO reaffirmed their commitment to expanding business opportunities in Ghana.