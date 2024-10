Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Mohammed Kudus has expressed confidence that the Black Stars will redeem themselves in the upcoming matches against Angola and Niger.



Following a string of disappointing results in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers, Kudus reassured fans that the team is determined to turn their fortunes around.



He emphasized the players' commitment to putting



in the necessary effort to achieve positive results and restore hope for qualification.



The upcoming games are crucial for the Black Stars as they aim to regain their competitive edge and regain the trust of their supporters.