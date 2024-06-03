We will survive relegation - Great Olympics assistant coach Orlando Wellington

Sports News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Orlando Wellington, the assistant coach of Accra Great Olympics, expressed confidence in his team's ability to stay in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.



Following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko, Wellington stated that despite being 16th on the league table with 39 points, he believes his team will avoid relegation.



He emphasized their determination to climb out of the relegation zone and expressed his joy at collecting three crucial points in Kumasi.