You are here: HomeSports2024 08 01Article 1965671

Sports News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

We will try and take Samartex to a different level – Nurudeen Amadu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nurudeen Amadu Nurudeen Amadu

Nurudeen Amadu, the head coach of FC Samartex, has expressed his goal, in collaboration with the club's management, to progress to the next stage in the 2024/25 CAF Champions League.

The team from Samreboi secured the Ghana Premier League championship in only their second season in the top division, granting them the chance to represent Ghana in Africa's top

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment