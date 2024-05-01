We won’t sign any foreign player unless that player is extraordinary - Ouattara

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Accra Hearts of Oak's head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed his willingness to consider the addition of foreign players to strengthen the team.



However, he emphasizes that the club will only bring in foreign players who possess exceptional talent.



During an interview, coach Aboubakar Ouattara stated that he would not recommend signing a foreign player if there is a player of equal quality available in Ghana.



"I cannot bring in a player from abroad when there is already a player of similar caliber in Ghana. If we decide to sign a foreign player, they must be extraordinary. A foreign player should not come to sit on the bench. Take Otanga, for instance. He is at the top level. I want players who will be committed to fighting for the team, not players who will make excuses," coach Aboubakar Ouattara explained.



Since taking over as the head coach of Hearts of Oak in the middle of the season, Coach Aboubakar Ouattara has been working with the players he inherited.



It is anticipated that he will play a significant role in recruiting new players at the end of the season to build a team capable of competing in the Ghana Premier League next season.