Sports News of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: Footballghana

Samartex's owner and financier, Richard Duah Nsenkyire, confidently predicted his team's triumph in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.



The team secured the league title with two games remaining by defeating Bibiani Goldstars, making history in the process.



Mr Duah attributed the success to the effective communication, farewell, and motivation strategies implemented by the team.